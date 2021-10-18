Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Trading Down 4.6%

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) shares were down 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 7,719 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 872,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $511.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 3,035.43% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chimerix news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $28,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Chimerix during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Chimerix during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Chimerix during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Chimerix by 91.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

