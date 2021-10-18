Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 619,700 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the September 15th total of 784,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,830.93 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,172.29 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,876.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,638.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,646.00 to $1,790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,882.57.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,763.48, for a total transaction of $2,003,313.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,003 shares of company stock worth $57,382,197 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,791,000 after purchasing an additional 255,896 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,800,000 after purchasing an additional 113,038 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,674,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,365 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,231,000 after purchasing an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,888,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

