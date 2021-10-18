Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 128.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 183.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $295,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,830.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,876.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,638.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.05, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,882.57.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,753.73, for a total value of $4,726,302.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,003 shares of company stock valued at $57,382,197 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.