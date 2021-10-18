Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHYHY. Berenberg Bank set a $22.54 price objective on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.54.

OTCMKTS:CHYHY traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 37,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,327. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.45. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $27.13.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

