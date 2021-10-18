Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHYHY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $22.54 price objective on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.54.

Shares of CHYHY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.52. 37,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,327. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $27.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

