Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Sells $159,900.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE CIEN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently commented on CIEN. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.
About Ciena
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
