Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Sells $159,900.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE CIEN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,471,000 after purchasing an additional 545,597 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,110,000 after purchasing an additional 65,280 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 63,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CIEN. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.