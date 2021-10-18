Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Short Interest Down 24.4% in September

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNNB traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.71. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13. Cincinnati Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter.

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

