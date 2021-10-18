Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Short Interest Down 22.0% in September

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the September 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 426,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.78.

CTAS stock opened at $416.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.13. Cintas has a one year low of $311.69 and a one year high of $419.68.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,296 shares of company stock worth $24,251,347 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,399,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cintas by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,176,000 after buying an additional 237,260 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 246,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,044,000 after buying an additional 133,943 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,329,000 after buying an additional 133,760 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cintas by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after buying an additional 129,562 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

