Cipher Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,521.00 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cipher has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cipher has a market capitalization of $139,080.52 and $2,521.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $290.95 or 0.00471199 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000068 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001324 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $674.14 or 0.01091788 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars.

