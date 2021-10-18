CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%.

CIT Group has increased its dividend by 129.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CIT Group has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CIT Group to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Shares of NYSE CIT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.54. The company had a trading volume of 34,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,607. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.57. CIT Group has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.92.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CIT Group will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CIT Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,628 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of CIT Group worth $41,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

