Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Up 5.7%

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)’s share price shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.40 and last traded at $73.81. 4,979 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 232,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.84.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.79.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $237.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.20 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. Research analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total transaction of $1,754,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,224.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $283,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,290. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,515,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Citi Trends by 408,145.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,517,000 after purchasing an additional 408,145 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Citi Trends by 699.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 405,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after purchasing an additional 354,973 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Citi Trends by 336.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 267,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.