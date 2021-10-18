Citigroup Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.51. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s FY2022 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on C. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

Shares of C opened at $72.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 640,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,313,000 after buying an additional 104,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,874,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,846,000 after buying an additional 40,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

