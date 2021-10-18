Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RMG. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Mail currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 633.10 ($8.27).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of RMG stock opened at GBX 416.60 ($5.44) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 224.24 ($2.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 472.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 926.04.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.