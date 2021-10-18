Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Short Interest Down 25.9% in September

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the September 15th total of 23,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

CZWI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.75. 11,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,185. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $146.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average is $13.63.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 39.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after buying an additional 181,423 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 13.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 541,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,201 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 18.9% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 113,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.