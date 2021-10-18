City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.05

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.05 and last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 2847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

A number of research analysts have commented on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

