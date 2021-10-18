Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $134,426.11 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $134,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,581 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $128,307.19.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,858 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $129,520.38.

On Monday, October 11th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,420 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $119,240.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,202 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $111,634.92.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,125 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $109,572.50.

On Monday, October 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,748 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $105,263.16.

On Friday, October 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 4,962 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $111,595.38.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,690 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $130,244.10.

On Monday, September 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,542 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $131,234.56.

On Friday, September 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,323 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $124,504.97.

Civeo stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.02. The stock had a trading volume of 20,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,768. The company has a market capitalization of $329.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.42. Civeo Co. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Civeo in the second quarter worth $3,764,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Civeo by 29.5% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Civeo by 37.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 46,109.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 77,002 shares during the period. 60.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

