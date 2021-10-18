Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Earns Hold Rating from Barrington Research

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.13.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $531.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.49 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $57,284.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,029 shares in the company, valued at $500,562.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 92.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,969,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,679,000 after buying an additional 16,335,015 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $23,297,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 666.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,438,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468,846 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.2% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 42,049,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 384.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,906,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480,777 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

