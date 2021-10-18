Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) PT Raised to $2.50

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCO. TD Securities upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.65.

NYSE:CCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.70. 5,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.62. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $531.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.49 million. Research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,562.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,634,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,745,000 after buying an additional 2,163,819 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 58.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 148,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 370,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

