Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities raised Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.62. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $531.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,029 shares in the company, valued at $500,562.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 554,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 21,344 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,960,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 130,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.