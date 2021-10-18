Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 9,510 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZEK. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 11,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The AZEK in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The AZEK in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The AZEK by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $35.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.64. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,306,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes bought 2,500 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The AZEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

