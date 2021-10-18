Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 123,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Custom Truck One Source as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth $138,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marshall Heinberg acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ryan Mcmonagle bought 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,042.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTOS opened at $8.38 on Monday. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $375.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.50 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 24.66% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CTOS shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

