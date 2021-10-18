Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $40.08 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.99.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

