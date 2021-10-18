Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 1,006 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 66,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at about $16,061,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,365,000 after acquiring an additional 47,746 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RS opened at $147.58 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $105.01 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.34.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.67%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RS. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

