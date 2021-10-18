Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 102,860 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 90.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,860 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Alamos Gold worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGI. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGI shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $8.08 on Monday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

