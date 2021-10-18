Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Novartis by 76.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Novartis by 222.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $83.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.96. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $186.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

