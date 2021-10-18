Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Novartis by 76.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Novartis by 222.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $83.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.96. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $186.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.
Novartis Profile
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
