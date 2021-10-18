Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 353.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $843.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $746.14 and a 200-day moving average of $687.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.61 billion, a PE ratio of 439.08, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $379.11 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,448 shares of company stock valued at $60,960,832 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $620.22.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

