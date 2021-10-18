Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 88.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Teleflex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.80.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $363.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $379.83 and a 200-day moving average of $397.36. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

