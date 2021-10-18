Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Evergy by 1,070.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,869 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Evergy by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,801 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,229,000 after buying an additional 2,454,681 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,216,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 633.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,226,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,553,000 after buying an additional 1,923,125 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVRG. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In related news, CEO David A. Campbell purchased 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director C John Wilder purchased 20,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 115,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,761 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $63.31 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average of $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

