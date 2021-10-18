Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $590.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Netflix from $643.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.95.

Netflix stock opened at $628.29 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $463.41 and a one year high of $646.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $580.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $538.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

