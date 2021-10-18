Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 233.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,313 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFI. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $51.43 on Monday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average is $52.03.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.