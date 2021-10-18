Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 649.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,870 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,085,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,164,000 after acquiring an additional 37,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,179,000 after buying an additional 1,478,475 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,674,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,225,000 after buying an additional 47,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,800,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,231,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,969,000 after buying an additional 388,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $56.24 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.73.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

LW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

In other news, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

