Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 220.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,131 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 218.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,066,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,657,000 after buying an additional 731,145 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 216.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 10,554 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 28,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 70.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 299,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,620,000 after buying an additional 124,187 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 187.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 854,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after buying an additional 556,643 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.93.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

