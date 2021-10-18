Clearbridge Investments LLC Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,591 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of BancorpSouth Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 117.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 120.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

BXS opened at $29.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average is $29.24. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS).

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.