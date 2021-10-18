Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 594 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 10.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $235.63 on Monday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $301.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.04.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $435.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

