Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 915 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.83.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $138.81 on Monday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $143.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.77 and a 200-day moving average of $132.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.16%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

