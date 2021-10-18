Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.33.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,221 shares of company stock worth $3,939,955. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $179.61 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.34 and its 200 day moving average is $172.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 57.23%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

