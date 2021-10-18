Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,089 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 440.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 211,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after buying an additional 172,096 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 901,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,270,000 after buying an additional 84,622 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,838,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 96,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after buying an additional 69,421 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $44,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $149.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $161.05.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

A number of research analysts have commented on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.20.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

