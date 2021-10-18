Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 60,719 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,719 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 69.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $25.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

