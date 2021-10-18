Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 777 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,009,478,000 after buying an additional 261,959 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,361,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 887,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,641,000 after acquiring an additional 20,642 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 880,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,668,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $144.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.44 and a 200 day moving average of $165.93. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.53. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.00 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. Equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.20.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

