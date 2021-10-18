Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 369,456 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 18.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 6.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 184,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.28.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC opened at $16.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.91.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.