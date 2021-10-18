ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the September 15th total of 174,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CLRO stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 million, a P/E ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.38. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.68% of ClearOne worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.