ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Critical Comparison

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.2% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -63.68% -39.58% -18.89% Sintx Technologies -2,338.18% -36.59% -30.47%

Risk & Volatility

ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Sintx Technologies has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ClearPoint Neuro and Sintx Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

ClearPoint Neuro presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.88%. Sintx Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 116.54%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than ClearPoint Neuro.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Sintx Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $12.83 million 31.31 -$6.78 million ($0.43) -41.77 Sintx Technologies $590,000.00 53.17 -$7.03 million N/A N/A

ClearPoint Neuro has higher revenue and earnings than Sintx Technologies.

Summary

ClearPoint Neuro beats Sintx Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ClearPoint Neuro

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system. The company was founded by Paul A. Bottomley on March 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Sintx Technologies

SINTX Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

