Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Short Interest Update

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 511,900 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 657,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Clearwater Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $36.66 on Monday. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.75 million, a P/E ratio of 159.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.46. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $406.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLW. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3,040.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 109,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 409.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

