Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 167,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NYSE CLPR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.19. 24,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,676. Clipper Realty has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $131.56 million, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Clipper Realty will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLPR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 14.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Clipper Realty during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Clipper Realty in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Clipper Realty in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.