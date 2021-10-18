CloakCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,065.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 18th. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and $8,065.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00000922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000714 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00022094 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00021225 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,714,422 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.