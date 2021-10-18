Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Up 6.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $140.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cloudflare traded as high as $179.12 and last traded at $179.08. 144,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,877,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.69.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $2,135,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $4,486,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 745,020 shares of company stock valued at $94,122,028. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.2% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 54.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 94.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.59 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.38 and a 200 day moving average of $104.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

