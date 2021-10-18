CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) Short Interest Down 21.8% in September

CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the September 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CM Life Sciences III stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25. CM Life Sciences III has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter valued at $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter valued at $3,184,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter valued at $11,251,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter valued at about $110,000.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

