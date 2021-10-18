Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Dennis P. Wolf Sells 6,000 Shares

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.82. 59,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.27 and a beta of 1.29. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.04 million. On average, analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Codexis by 686.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 164,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 143,396 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Codexis by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 45,219 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Codexis by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Codexis by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after acquiring an additional 197,845 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Codexis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,971,000 after acquiring an additional 170,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

