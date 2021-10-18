Coin98 (C98) Trading 5% Higher This Week

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 18th. Coin98 has a total market cap of $632.71 million and approximately $71.68 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 coin can currently be bought for $3.42 or 0.00005518 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00064864 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Adadex Tools (ADAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000023 BTC.

iBG Finance (IBG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000092 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000097 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

C98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

