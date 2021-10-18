Coldstack Price Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. During the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for about $2.77 or 0.00004476 BTC on major exchanges. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and $262,739.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00066479 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00072547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00102134 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,673.84 or 0.99813930 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,766.92 or 0.06096443 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00023572 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

